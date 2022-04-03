IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘SNL’ takes aim Will Smith’s Academy Awards slap, ‘Woke Disney’

    02:08
  • UP NEXT

    Why music artists are selling their catalogs to label companies

    03:40

  • Bruce Willis showed signs of cognitive decline on set, crew members say

    02:22

  • Fans react to Chris Rock's first show after the Oscars

    01:31

  • People react to the Oscars slap heard around the world 

    14:24

  • How Will Smith's star power factors into possible consequences over Oscars slap

    05:24

  • Examining why jokes are often made at the expense of Black women

    03:15

  • Meet the mother and son duo who are both nominated for a Grammy this year

    05:32

  • See Al Roker’s appearance in upcoming episode of ‘Proud Family’ reboot

    01:17

  • Questlove greeted by ‘Tonight Show’ staff celebrating his Oscar win

    00:39

  • What consequences could Will Smith face?

    03:22

  • Will Smith and Chris Rock: A look at their history over the years

    03:11

  • Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for slapping him at 2022 Oscars

    02:22

  • Will Smith releases apology for slapping Chris Rock 

    01:20

  • How it happened: Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at Oscars

    04:44

  • Patty Duke’s granddaughter shares her lasting legacy

    03:48

  • Jimmy Fallon talks new children's book, Questlove's Oscar win

    06:39

  • Amy Schumer kicks off Oscars by roasting the stars

    01:17

  • Oscars 2022 fashion: See Ariana DeBose, Nicole Kidman, Zendaya, more

    05:10

  • Fallout and reaction after Will Smith smacks Chris Rock at Oscars

    03:37

NBC News

‘SNL’ takes aim Will Smith’s Academy Awards slap, ‘Woke Disney’

02:08

"Saturday Night Live" tapped into Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court confirmation hearing, Trump's reaction to Will Smith's Academy Awards slap while Cecily Strong's Jeanine Pirro took aim at "woke Disney".April 3, 2022

  • Now Playing

    ‘SNL’ takes aim Will Smith’s Academy Awards slap, ‘Woke Disney’

    02:08
  • UP NEXT

    Why music artists are selling their catalogs to label companies

    03:40

  • Bruce Willis showed signs of cognitive decline on set, crew members say

    02:22

  • Fans react to Chris Rock's first show after the Oscars

    01:31

  • People react to the Oscars slap heard around the world 

    14:24

  • How Will Smith's star power factors into possible consequences over Oscars slap

    05:24

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All