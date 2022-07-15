IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Judge dismisses charge against New Mexico officer accused of killing man with chokehold

  • SpaceX resupply mission launches to International Space Station

  • Southwest Virginia recovers after intense flooding

  • Airlines struggle to keep up with lost luggage amid chaotic summer travel

  • New York residents are reeling over shark attacks and sightings 

  • Rhode Island state senator defends viral TikTok of twerking

  • 988 mental health lifeline number set to launch July 16th

  • Missouri law clashes with new gun legislation passed by Congress

  • 10-year-old girl gets abortion in neighboring state after being raped

  • Buffalo supermarket reopens tomorrow, two months after shooting

  • Former lawyer Alex Murdaugh indicted for murder of his wife, son

  • Ivana Trump, Donald Trump’s ex-wife, dead at 73

  • DNC launches first post-Roe TV ad highlighting GOP's plan to limit abortion access

  • Dozens of missing persons from Virginia flooding have been located, no fatalities

  • South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh indicted on charges of murdering wife and son

  • 'This cannot happen again': Friends and family mourn Jayland Walker

  • Four minors come forward in fatal beating of 73-year-old man

  • Cat found at Boston airport after being lost three weeks ago

  • Two people bitten by sharks in separate incidents at Long Island beaches

  • Michael Cox named Boston police commissioner

NBC News Channel

‘Scrubs’ producer arrested for alleged sexual assaults in Los Angeles home

Police in Los Angeles have arrested co-executive producer of NBC comedy “Scrubs” and Showtime’s “Californication,” Eric Weinberg, for an alleged unknown number of sexual assaults and rape during photo shoots in his home. KNBC’s Robert Kovacik has the details.July 15, 2022

