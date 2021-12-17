'Shopping cart killer' victims' remains found in Virginia
02:09
Share this -
copied
Four bodies have been discovered in Virginia and police are saying they are the remains of victims of a man they call the "shopping cart killer." Authorities say he brutalized and killed women he met on dating sites and used a shopping cart to transport their bodies.Dec. 17, 2021
Airlines push for criminal prosecution of unruly passengers
03:17
Now Playing
'Shopping cart killer' victims' remains found in Virginia
02:09
UP NEXT
Ghislaine Maxwell will not testify in her sex trafficking trial
02:48
Kim Potter sobs, 'so sorry' for fatally shooting Daunte Wright
01:08
Kim Potter takes the stand in trial over Daunte Wright's death
03:36
Kentucky governor praises speed of FEMA assistance as storm death toll increases to 77