Subscribe to Breaking News emails
You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.
Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.
'Silent Sam' Confederate statue taken down by protesters in Chapel Hill
Protesters toppled the controversial “Silent Sam” Confederate statue on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Lawrence: "Melania Trump has done nothing for our children"09:28
'Silent Sam' Confederate statue taken down by protesters in Chapel Hill01:03
Gov't: Parents of 154 kids 'waved their right' to get kids back03:58
Trump calls CBP 'CBC' at event honoring agents02:50
Charges filed in Colorado family murder case01:32
Colorado man charged with murdering wife and two children01:19
Play All