‘Can I call you JoeBi-Wan Kenobi?’: ‘Star Wars’ icon Mark Hamill meets the president
May 3, 202402:55
“Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill made an appearance at the White House press briefing and told reporters about his meeting with President Joe Biden. Hamill said Biden gave him his aviator sunglasses and showed him the Oval Office.May 3, 2024

