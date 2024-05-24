IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Super Size Me' filmmaker Morgan Spurlock dies at 53
May 24, 202401:17
    'Super Size Me' filmmaker Morgan Spurlock dies at 53

    01:17
'Super Size Me' filmmaker Morgan Spurlock dies at 53

01:17

Morgan Spurlock, best known for his fast food documentary "Super Size Me" and a host of other sociopolitical documentaries, has died of complications from cancer at age 53.May 24, 2024

