‘Take power into your own hands’: Putin calls on Ukraine’s army to rebel

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
WATCH: Ukrainians try to pull driver from wreckage after military vehicle runs over car01:01
How the Russia-Ukraine crisis could impact the US economy02:38
Social media posts document the reality of war in Ukraine02:21
Russia seizes control of Chernobyl nuclear power plant03:01
Now Playing
‘Take power into your own hands’: Putin calls on Ukraine’s army to rebel01:04
UP NEXT
Russia captures Chernobyl site. What if it were hit by a missile?04:12
Defiant Kyiv resident sings national anthem as she clears apartment debris01:26
U.S. has cyberattack options, but what would retaliation look like?03:54
U.S. nonprofit helping evacuate Americans from Ukraine03:45
Russia invasion of Ukraine: Here's what happened overnight01:29
U.S. orders 7,000 more troops to Europe03:50
Watch: Ukraine claims military aircraft shot down near Kyiv00:41
Biden will speak with NATO leaders in emergency summit04:00
How effective will Biden’s new sanctions on Russia be in the short term?05:09
Ukraine capital Kyiv braces for Russian ground attack03:10
Biden unveils sweeping new sanctions against Russia02:17
Russian troops advance on major cities in Ukraine02:36
Russia paints clean picture of Ukraine invasion efforts04:16
Unidentified warplane that Ukraine claims was shot down Friday00:37
Demonstrations supporting Ukraine, condemning Russia, held around the world01:08
‘Take power into your own hands’: Putin calls on Ukraine’s army to rebel01:04
“It will be easier for us to come to terms with you than with this gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis, who settled in Kyiv and took all Ukrainian people hostage,” said the Russian leader.Feb. 25, 2022
WATCH: Ukrainians try to pull driver from wreckage after military vehicle runs over car01:01
How the Russia-Ukraine crisis could impact the US economy02:38
Social media posts document the reality of war in Ukraine02:21
Russia seizes control of Chernobyl nuclear power plant03:01
Now Playing
‘Take power into your own hands’: Putin calls on Ukraine’s army to rebel01:04
UP NEXT
Russia captures Chernobyl site. What if it were hit by a missile?04:12