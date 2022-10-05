IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'Tears and heartache': Residents react to Russian kamikaze drone attack near Kyiv

    01:05
NBC News

‘Tears and heartache’: Residents react to Russian kamikaze drone attack near Kyiv

01:05

“It is beyond me what those Russians think,” said 74-year-old Lyudmila Rachevska after her hometown Bila Tserkva was struck by Iranian-supplied kamikaze drones. “It’s just tears and heartache for my Ukraine. That’s all I can say.”Oct. 5, 2022

