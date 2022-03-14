'Ted Lasso' star calls for end to Russian invasion at awards ceremony

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Video shows bomb defused in Ukraine, emergency services say00:33
Ukrainian forces continue to fight back as Russia encircles Kyiv02:31
New Ukraine cities hit by strikes as Russia attack moves west04:23
White House hosts TikTok creators to combat misinformation on conflict in Ukraine04:57
How a nonprofit organization is working to evacuate Ukrainian animal shelters03:32
Lawmakers pressure White House to further aid Ukraine amid Russian invasion04:19
Inside the rush to evacuate critically ill children out of Ukraine02:37
Russia asks China for military aid in Ukraine, U.S. officials say04:47
Poland increasingly overwhelmed by influx of Ukrainian refugees02:18
Russia ramps up attacks in Western Ukraine in brutal weekend of fighting03:14
Now Playing
'Ted Lasso' star calls for end to Russian invasion at awards ceremony00:48
UP NEXT
Ukraine's Zelenskyy talks of 'difficult path' to talks with Russia00:53
‘They started shooting at us’: Friend of American journalist killed in Ukraine speaks on the pair being shot01:08
President Zelenskyy: Ukraine doesn't surrender03:53
Ukrainian refugees begin to spread into neighboring countries02:36
Award-winning American journalist killed in Ukraine01:27
35 killed after Russian attack on Ukrainian military base02:31
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy visits wounded soldiers in hospital00:51
Battle for Kyiv rages as Russian troops close in, American journalist among casualties01:53
'Ted Lasso' star calls for end to Russian invasion at awards ceremony00:48
Actor Hannah Waddingham accepted the Critics Choice TV comedy award for "Ted Lasso" and used her speech to call for an end to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.March 14, 2022
UP NEXT
Video shows bomb defused in Ukraine, emergency services say00:33
Ukrainian forces continue to fight back as Russia encircles Kyiv02:31
New Ukraine cities hit by strikes as Russia attack moves west04:23
White House hosts TikTok creators to combat misinformation on conflict in Ukraine04:57
How a nonprofit organization is working to evacuate Ukrainian animal shelters03:32
Lawmakers pressure White House to further aid Ukraine amid Russian invasion04:19