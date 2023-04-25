‘Tennessee Three’ fight for stronger gun laws at White House

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Tennessee Democratic state Reps. Justin J. Pearson, Gloria Johnson, and Justin Jones who faced expulsion over gun control protests went to the White House to push for tougher gun laws.April 25, 2023

