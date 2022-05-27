‘I feel the love’: Ellen DeGeneres thanks viewers in farewell episode

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” came to an end after 19 seasons. The show began in 2003 and was known for gift giveaways, celebrity pranks, and heartfelt moments. Jennifer Aniston, the show’s first-ever guest, joined the last episode along with P!nk and Billie Eilish. DeGeneres thanked viewers for their love and support. During the final taping DeGeneres expressed her gratitude for the producers and staff. DeGeneres ended the show just like it began, sitting on a couch, back to the audience while watching herself on television.May 27, 2022