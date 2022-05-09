IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'The truth does not benefit Donald': Michael Cohen testifies in lawsuit against Trump

'The truth does not benefit Donald': Michael Cohen testifies in lawsuit against Trump

Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen paused for questions after testifying for four hours in a lawsuit against the former president, where he said, "they asked me questions and I answered them honestly and truthfully, and the truth does not benefit Donald."May 9, 2022

    'The truth does not benefit Donald': Michael Cohen testifies in lawsuit against Trump

