IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    'There are no doubts': Putin confident his assault on Ukraine will succeed

    02:20
  • UP NEXT

    Zelenskyy urges European Union to impose tougher sanctions on Russian oil, banks

    01:48

  • Watch: Rescuers evacuate people from floods in Philippines

    00:54

  • Shanghai residents cry out from windows amid COVID lockdown

    01:56

  • Australia: Russian use of chemical weapons in Ukraine would 'breach international law'

    01:08

  • Ukrainian forces perform controlled explosion on mines left by Russian troops

    01:40

  • Rivals Macron and Le Pen go head-to-head in French presidential election rematch

    02:22

  • Zelenskyy on possibility of chemical weapons being used in Mariupol: ‘We take it very seriously’

    01:42

  • Ukrainian survivor of Russian kidnapping and rape shares her story

    03:12

  • Russia shifts its offensive east while Zelenskyy pleads with the U.S. for more weapons

    02:47

  • Drone footage shows destroyed apartment complex in Bucha, Ukraine

    00:52

  • Witches look to restore reputation after centuries of persecution

    03:57

  • Ukraine's farming industry struggles after Russian invasion

    01:10

  • Zelenskyy says Russian looting shows difference between nations

    01:21

  • Russian forces focus on eastern Ukraine as Putin appoints new general to oversee invasion

    05:12

  • Drone footage shows destroyed theater in besieged Mariupol, Ukraine

    00:56

  • Imran Khan supporters protest his ouster in Pakistan

    00:45

  • 'It does leave one very tired': U.K.'s Queen Elizabeth on Covid

    00:36

  • French election: Macron faces far-right challenge as voters head to polls

    01:11

  • One family's escape from Kramatorsk train station missile attack

    01:53

NBC News

'There are no doubts': Putin confident his assault on Ukraine will succeed

02:20

Vladimir Putin says he has no doubt his goals in Ukraine will be achieved, after his forces withdrew from the north of the country to regroup in the east. The Russian president also claimed atrocities carried out by Russian soldiers in Ukraine had been faked.April 12, 2022

  • Now Playing

    'There are no doubts': Putin confident his assault on Ukraine will succeed

    02:20
  • UP NEXT

    Zelenskyy urges European Union to impose tougher sanctions on Russian oil, banks

    01:48

  • Watch: Rescuers evacuate people from floods in Philippines

    00:54

  • Shanghai residents cry out from windows amid COVID lockdown

    01:56

  • Australia: Russian use of chemical weapons in Ukraine would 'breach international law'

    01:08

  • Ukrainian forces perform controlled explosion on mines left by Russian troops

    01:40

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All