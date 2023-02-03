IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Pentagon: All options ‘still on the table’ for Chinese spy balloon, including shooting it down

    08:24

  • What’s inside China’s spy balloon? Former CIA director explains

    10:00
  • Now Playing

    'There's no imminent danger' from Chinese balloon, Democratic congressman says

    09:05
  • UP NEXT

    NBC News Exclusive: Nearly 600,000 migrants in U.S. living in legal limbo

    04:35

  • Israel-Palestinian youths 'are far harder-line' on beliefs than previous generations: Full Middle East peace expert

    06:37

  • Groundhog Day has a whole new meaning, again

    01:27

  • Homelessness rates are a ‘crisis’ and ‘epidemic’: HUD Secretary Fudge

    07:39

  • Full Mfume: For police reform, ‘the sticking point, really, was Tim Scott’

    06:22

  • Full Panel: ‘Wokeism’ has become GOP’s new catch-all term for 'stuff I don’t like’

    10:07

  • Chuck: Only the biggest 'plan to stop wokeness' matters in the 2024 GOP primary

    03:48

  • ‘Any law enforcement agency can have cases’ like Tyre Nichols without national police reform

    05:25

  • GOP leadership is petrified at being ‘locked in’ to a debt ceiling plan on paper, Vitali says

    06:51

  • Before voting for Mayorkas impeachment, ‘I want to see the facts’: GOP congressman

    07:22

  • Chuck Todd: Both Biden and McCarthy had ‘political incentive to fight’ at first debt ceiling meeting

    03:55

  • Accountability ‘is the missing factor’ in police violence incidents: CBC vice chair

    07:15

  • Vice President Harris to attend Tyre Nichols funeral in Memphis

    09:24

  • NBC News poll shows Biden and Trump are ‘mirror images of one another’ to voters

    12:17

  • Biden thinks he has 'political upper hand' over McCarthy ahead of debt ceiling meeting

    01:00

  • Voters have ‘very little enthusiasm’ for Biden or Trump 2024 run

    02:48

  • Biden: U.S. will not send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine

    03:37

Meet the Press NOW

'There's no imminent danger' from Chinese balloon, Democratic congressman says

09:05

House Foreign Affairs Committee ranking member Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.) joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss the latest on the Chinese balloon. “[Diplomacy] has to continue to have a place," Meeks said.Feb. 3, 2023

  • Pentagon: All options ‘still on the table’ for Chinese spy balloon, including shooting it down

    08:24

  • What’s inside China’s spy balloon? Former CIA director explains

    10:00
  • Now Playing

    'There's no imminent danger' from Chinese balloon, Democratic congressman says

    09:05
  • UP NEXT

    NBC News Exclusive: Nearly 600,000 migrants in U.S. living in legal limbo

    04:35

  • Israel-Palestinian youths 'are far harder-line' on beliefs than previous generations: Full Middle East peace expert

    06:37

  • Groundhog Day has a whole new meaning, again

    01:27

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All