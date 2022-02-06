‘This has broken me’: Families react to Tennessee Waffle House shooter sentence to life in prison
01:37
The families of the Tennessee Waffle House shooter victims pleaded in court for the "highest punishment" for Travis Reinking, who murdered four people in a 2018 attack. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.Feb. 6, 2022
UP NEXT
Charlotte historians push to restore Jim Crow-era school for community education
00:57
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem signs trans athlete ban into law
07:29
Plane makes hard landing at Las Vegas airport
00:42
Tennessee Waffle House shooter found guilty in 2018 killing of 4
02:34
Ex-employees detail alleged harassment by Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder
02:54
Tennessee Waffle House shooter found guilty in 2018 killing of four