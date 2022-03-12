'Tomorrow, we'll try again': Ukraine's president on evacuations, Mariupol aid

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Video shows bomb defused in Ukraine, emergency services say00:33
Ukrainian forces continue to fight back as Russia encircles Kyiv02:31
New Ukraine cities hit by strikes as Russia attack moves west04:23
Russian convoy moves closer to Kyiv02:24
Residents of this Ukrainian city took shelter underground. Two weeks on, they there are still there.01:04
Now Playing
'Tomorrow, we'll try again': Ukraine's president on evacuations, Mariupol aid00:58
UP NEXT
Ukraine's Zelenskyy accuses Russians of kidnapping city mayor01:15
Former Russian foreign minister speaks on Ukraine invasion08:19
Why doesn't Ukraine have nuclear weapons?09:50
Global space relations jeopardized by Russian invasion of Ukraine04:31
Explaining Russia’s use of letter Z as pro-war symbol03:14
Larysa in Kyiv: March 4, 202200:46
Larysa in Kyiv: March 5, 202202:50
Congress passes $1.5 trillion spending bill to fund government until September02:20
Fears circulate of chemical and nuclear weapons used by Russia03:12
US and West allies tighten hold around Putin01:48
President Biden calls for an end of normal trade relations with Russia13:31
Putin says there are 'positive shifts' in talks with Ukraine01:08
Ukrainian refugees find safety and compassion in Poland02:24
Ukraine refugees in Poland share emotions of fleeing home05:11
'Tomorrow, we'll try again': Ukraine's president on evacuations, Mariupol aid00:58
A total of 7,144 people were evacuated from four Ukrainian cities on Friday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a nighttime video address.March 12, 2022
Video shows bomb defused in Ukraine, emergency services say00:33
Ukrainian forces continue to fight back as Russia encircles Kyiv02:31
New Ukraine cities hit by strikes as Russia attack moves west04:23
Russian convoy moves closer to Kyiv02:24
Residents of this Ukrainian city took shelter underground. Two weeks on, they there are still there.01:04
Now Playing
'Tomorrow, we'll try again': Ukraine's president on evacuations, Mariupol aid00:58