  Russia warns the West that the risk of nuclear war is 'real'

    02:00
    'Ukraine can win war': U.S. Defense Secretary Austin meets allies in Germany

    04:26
    World's oldest person, Kane Tanake, dies aged 119

    00:50

  'They do it deliberately': Kharkiv civilians bear brunt of Russian shelling

    01:39

  Jurors hear tense audio recordings in Johnny Depp's trial against Amber Heard

    04:17

  Report claims U.S. decided not to sanction Vladimir Putin's rumored girlfriend

    03:39

  U.S. promises more military aid in Ukraine as Russia intensifies attacks

    02:33

  China enlisting international help to force Uyghurs back within its borders

    02:52

  Beijing residents stockpile food, supplies as lockdown fears grow

    00:55

  Watch: Large fire at oil depot in western Russia

    00:24

  Sec. of State Blinken and Defense Sec. Austin meet with President Zelenskyy in Kyiv

    07:53

  Civilians 'sheltering in Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant' plead for help

    01:17

  Blinken, Austin tell Zelenskyy his courage is inspirational during Kyiv visit

    02:08

  President Zelenskyy meets with U.S. top officials in the Ukraine capital

    03:02

  Emmanuel Macron re-elected as French president

    02:09

  Zelenskyy asks God to "save all Ukrainians" in Easter message

    00:57

  Zelenskyy accuses Russia of killing 'tens of thousands' in Mariupol

    01:14

  Three-month-old baby among those killed in Russian missile strike on Odesa

    00:51

  'We want to go home': Children bunkered in Mariupol steel plant holding out against Russian forces

    01:26

  Video shows 'women, children sheltering in Azovstal bunker'

    00:48

'Ukraine can win war': U.S. Defense Secretary Austin meets allies in Germany

04:26

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin brought together over 40 countries to support Ukraine at a meeting in Germany. Austin pledged continued support to Ukraine.April 26, 2022

