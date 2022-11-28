IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Russians increasingly divided over Ukraine conflict

    02:22
    ‘We cannot let Putin win’ the war says NATO’s secretary-general

    01:20
    Surgeons continue heart operation in Kyiv after Russian missile strike cuts power

    00:25

  • Power restored to parts of Ukraine as cold winter looms

    02:09

  • Ukrainian president reassures children: ‘Victory is soon’

    00:58

  • Putin tells Russian military mothers: 'We share your pain'

    02:01

  • Mothers of Ukraine speak out on their dream for a brighter future

    03:17

  • At least 10 killed in Kherson by sustained Russian bombardment, officials say

    01:04

  • Ukrainians coming together amid Russian missile strikes

    01:34

  • Kyiv residents line up for water after devastating Russian strikes

    01:11

  • Newborn killed in Russian missile strike on Ukrainian hospital, officials say

    00:50

  • Ukraine funding will ‘not be as much of a given’ with divided government: Fmr. ambassador

    05:09

  • Ukrainians brace for harsh winter amid power cuts, blackouts

    03:43

  • Zelenskyy calls on Ukrainians to ration their electricity use

    01:16

  • Ukrainians see hopeful message in Banksy artwork

    01:33

  • Crowds pack Kherson supermarket as it reopens with Ukrainian groceries

    01:00

  • Ukrainians brace for winter without enough heat or electricity

    01:55

  • Drone video shows aftermath of deadly missile strike on Polish border

    01:07

  • British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak makes surprise visit to Kyiv

    01:11

  • Russia accused of looting millions worth of art in Kherson Museum

    02:37

'We cannot let Putin win' the war says NATO's secretary-general

01:20

While speaking at a press conference in Romania, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to use winter as a war weapon in Ukraine. Ukrainians in the Donetsk region are preparing to face the cold season with firewood and electrical radiators.Nov. 28, 2022

