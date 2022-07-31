IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Bill Russell, 11-time NBA champion and Boston Celtics legend, dies at 88

  • Now Playing

    'We know of many others:' Kentucky governor confirms 26 dead from floods, toll expected to increase

    05:57
  • UP NEXT

    Death toll rises in Kentucky floods as search efforts continue

    02:19

  • Scenes of destruction in Kentucky as flood waters recede

    02:42

  • Severe storms cause flooding in Las Vegas

    01:17

  • Kentucky National Guard conducts water rescues amid severe flooding

    02:02

  • At least 16 dead as death toll continues to rise in Kentucky floods

    03:44

  • How soaring inflation, extreme heat are impacting vulnerable families in Arizona

    03:55

  • Historic Kentucky flooding has ‘annihilated’ infrastructure, sheriff says

    02:40

  • Flooding in Kentucky leaves at least 8 dead, homes underwater

    03:35

  • 'Double-digit deaths' expected in Kentucky floods, governor says

    03:26

  • Drone video shows historic flash flooding in Kentucky

    01:10

  • Flash flooding and torrential rain devastate southeastern Kentucky

    00:48

  • Flood emergency issued in parts of Kentucky after torrential rainfall

    01:28

  • Dangerous heat continues to scorch Northwest and Midwestern states

    02:56

  • Severe flooding in Missouri triggered by record rainfall

    03:19

  • Deadly earthquakes strikes northern Philippines

    00:46

  • Mexico declares state of emergency over worsening drought

    03:03

  • Watch: Floodwaters submerge cars in St. Louis after record-breaking rainfall

    01:09

  • Truck driver stranded in St. Louis flooding: ‘I’ve never seen this much accumulated water on an interstate’

    02:43

  • California’s Oak Fire is so large it can now be seen from space

    03:38

NBC News

'We know of many others:' Kentucky governor confirms 26 dead from floods, toll expected to increase

05:57

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed that 26 people have died from flash flooding throughout the state with bodies still being processed. Beshear detailed the state's recovery plan and how FEMA will be assisting residents.July 31, 2022

  • Now Playing

    'We know of many others:' Kentucky governor confirms 26 dead from floods, toll expected to increase

    05:57
  • UP NEXT

    Death toll rises in Kentucky floods as search efforts continue

    02:19

  • Scenes of destruction in Kentucky as flood waters recede

    02:42

  • Severe storms cause flooding in Las Vegas

    01:17

  • Kentucky National Guard conducts water rescues amid severe flooding

    02:02

  • At least 16 dead as death toll continues to rise in Kentucky floods

    03:44

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All