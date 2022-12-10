IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    'We made history’: Worldwide celebrations explode after Morocco reaches World Cup semifinals

    01:23
  • UP NEXT

    Morocco's FIFA run unites the Arab world

    02:09

  • Brittney Griner back in U.S. after Russian imprisonment

    02:38

  • World Cup victory over Brazil sparks wild celebrations in Croatia

    01:25

  • Ryan Reynolds hosts King Charles III at his low-ranking Welsh soccer club

    01:12

  • Putin: ‘No other questions are being discussed’ after Brittney Griner prisoner swap

    01:40

  • Family of Pennsylvania man held in Russia remains hopeful

    02:01

  • Paul Whelan ‘disappointed’ over Brittney Griner prisoner exchange

    04:55

  • New video shows Brittney Griner on flight back to US

    02:32

  • WNBA star Brittney Griner is back on US soil

    01:13

  • Huge blaze engulfs shopping mall in Moscow region

    00:44

  • Watch: Russian TV shows moment Griner, Bout are swapped

    01:47

  • Mongolian protesters call alleged illegal coal sales to China 'theft'

    00:36

  • Brittney Griner released from Russia in prisoner swap

    04:19

  • Paul Whelan’s brother speaks out about Brittney Griner release

    01:40

  • Pope Francis breaks down during speech on Ukraine war

    01:04

  • Blinken praises Brittney Griner’s 'strength and resilience' after prisoner swap

    02:33

  • Putin pays tribute to front-line forces at Heroes of Russia medal ceremony

    01:29

  • Putin stokes fears, raises prospect of nuclear strike

    02:26

  • Shanghai residents welcome easing of China's Covid curbs

    00:48

NBC News

'We made history’: Worldwide celebrations explode after Morocco reaches World Cup semifinals

01:23

Massive crowds from Casablanca to London united in celebration after Morocco’s stunning 1-0 win over Portugal. Morocco is now the first African nation to make it to a World Cup semi-final.Dec. 10, 2022

  • Now Playing

    'We made history’: Worldwide celebrations explode after Morocco reaches World Cup semifinals

    01:23
  • UP NEXT

    Morocco's FIFA run unites the Arab world

    02:09

  • Brittney Griner back in U.S. after Russian imprisonment

    02:38

  • World Cup victory over Brazil sparks wild celebrations in Croatia

    01:25

  • Ryan Reynolds hosts King Charles III at his low-ranking Welsh soccer club

    01:12

  • Putin: ‘No other questions are being discussed’ after Brittney Griner prisoner swap

    01:40

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All