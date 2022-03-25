‘We need the closeness of God’: Pope Francis prays for peace in Ukraine
The pontiff invoked the Virgin Mary, saying he wanted “to consecrate to her in a particular way the Ukrainian people and the Russian people who, with filial affection, venerate her as a Mother.”March 25, 2022
