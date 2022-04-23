IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

'We want to go home': Children bunkered in Mariupol steel plant holding out against Russian forces

01:26

Women and children bunkered beneath a steel plant in the city of Mariupol say they want to return to their homes, in video released by the Azov Battalion that is holding out against Russian forces.April 23, 2022

