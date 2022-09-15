'Werewolf Killer' dating profile draws scrutiny

- UP NEXT
Driver dies after crashing into gate at Naval Air Station Jacksonville02:48
Nevada man accused in 1972 Hawaii murder01:50
Former Boston banker accused of multiple knifepoint rapes01:35
Florida Gov. DeSantis flies two planes of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard01:49
Watch: Chick-fil-A employee tackles man accused of carjacking woman holding baby01:23
Prosecutors request new trial in 'Serial' podcast's Adnan Syed murder case02:08
17-year-old human trafficking victim ordered to pay her alleged rapist's family03:43
'MAGA' Republicans find success in New Hampshire primary02:42
Texas man saves stranger's life through liver donation02:19
Watch: Video shows 7-foot mako shark jump onto fishing boat in Maine01:06
Patagonia founder gives company away, directs profits to fight climate change01:28
Biden discusses future of electric vehicles at Detroit auto show01:43
EXCLUSIVE: Reality Winner discusses FBI search of Mar-a-Lago02:10
Brett Favre’s text messages reveal new details on Mississippi welfare funds scandal02:06
Two largest railroad unions close to strike02:38
Michigan woman ‘shocked’ after ‘radicalized’ father fatally shot by police after killing wife01:32
R. Kelly found guilty on six counts of child pornography01:57
Attorney and TV legal analyst Page Pate drowns off Georgia coast01:39
Video shows Colorado deputy shoot man to death after call for help02:31
Brett Favre's newly released texts shed light on role in Mississippi welfare scandal02:27
- UP NEXT
Driver dies after crashing into gate at Naval Air Station Jacksonville02:48
Nevada man accused in 1972 Hawaii murder01:50
Former Boston banker accused of multiple knifepoint rapes01:35
Florida Gov. DeSantis flies two planes of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard01:49
Watch: Chick-fil-A employee tackles man accused of carjacking woman holding baby01:23
Prosecutors request new trial in 'Serial' podcast's Adnan Syed murder case02:08
Play All