David Alvarez, Mike Faist speak on connecting with the new ‘West Side Story’
04:35
Actors David Alvarez and Mike Faist speak with NBC News Digital’s Nicole Acevedo about their most memorable moments on the set of Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” and why the iconic musical number “America” remains relevant.Dec. 10, 2021
