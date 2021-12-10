Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose speak on bringing their Latino identities to ‘West Side Story’
West Side Story” stars Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose speak with NBC News Digital’s Nicole Acevedo about how they tackled one of their most memorable scenes together and how they channeled their respective Latino identities to play Maria and Anita in Steven Spielberg’s remake of the acclaimed musical.Dec. 10, 2021
