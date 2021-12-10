IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • David Alvarez, Mike Faist speak on connecting with the new ‘West Side Story’

    04:35

  • Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose speak on bringing their Latino identities to ‘West Side Story’

    04:32

  • Former reality TV star Josh Duggar convicted of possessing child pornography

    02:48

  • Watch: Broadway theaters dim lights in Stephen Sondheim tribute

    00:37

  • New Jersey teen goes from viral meme to high school football state champion

    01:29

  • Closing arguments delivered in Jussie Smollett alleged hate crime hoax trial

    02:28

  • Rita Moreno and Ariana DeBose speak on bringing ‘West Side Story’ remake to life

    02:16

  • Ralph McDaniels on the vision behind iconic hip-hop series ‘Video Music Box’

    04:38

  • Identifying top wedding trends for 2022

    03:14

  • Nick Cannon describes holding son for last time before 5-month-old dies of brain tumor

    02:34

  • Brene Brown shares insights from new project

    09:31

  • Lego sales skyrocket as nostalgic adults hit the bricks amid pandemic

    03:39

  • Actor Luis Gerardo Mendez views ‘Narcos: Mexico’ role ‘as the eyes of the entire Mexican people’

    05:44

  • Singer P!nk helps dying superfan Diane Berberian with bucket list item

    02:53

  • Jacqueline Avant, wife of music executive Clarence Avant, killed in Beverly Hills home

    02:10

  • Jon Batiste leads nominees of 2022 Grammy awards with 11 nominations

    00:46

  • Kevin Spacey to pay millions after losing 'House of Cards' arbitration

    03:24

  • J.K. Rowling slams transgender activists for posting her home address on Twitter

    02:47

  • Kevin Spacey loses arbitration case against 'House of Cards' production company

    00:37

  • 'You never plan to go deaf': R&B icon Tank on his hearing loss journey

    04:20

NBC News

Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose speak on bringing their Latino identities to ‘West Side Story’

04:32

West Side Story” stars Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose speak with NBC News Digital’s Nicole Acevedo about how they tackled one of their most memorable scenes together and how they channeled their respective Latino identities to play Maria and Anita in Steven Spielberg’s remake of the acclaimed musical.Dec. 10, 2021

  • David Alvarez, Mike Faist speak on connecting with the new ‘West Side Story’

    04:35

  • Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose speak on bringing their Latino identities to ‘West Side Story’

    04:32

  • Former reality TV star Josh Duggar convicted of possessing child pornography

    02:48

  • Watch: Broadway theaters dim lights in Stephen Sondheim tribute

    00:37

  • New Jersey teen goes from viral meme to high school football state champion

    01:29

  • Closing arguments delivered in Jussie Smollett alleged hate crime hoax trial

    02:28

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All