'Why should we flee? This our home': Klitschko brothers' message of proud defiance
01:57
"We don't want to go to Russian empire," said Vitali, mayor of Kyiv and the older of the two former world boxing champions. "We see our future as part of European family. Democratic, modern Ukraine."March 2, 2022
