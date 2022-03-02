IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Watch: Civilians resist military convoy in Melitopol, Ukraine

    00:55

  • Russia intensifies missile attacks as they close in on Ukraine’s capital

    02:43

  • Ukrainian residential area 'struck by Russian cruise missile,' official says

    01:04

  • Kharkiv comes under sustained bombardment, authorities say

    00:57

  • Ukrainian official calls for no-fly zone: We need the protection of the sky

    04:41

  • Meet Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, wife of President Zelenskyy

    02:20

  • New Yorkers support Ukrainian restaurant as staff worry about overseas family

    04:30

  • Biden announces closure of American airspace to Russian flights

    02:58

  • Apple halts product sales in Russia

    05:05

  • WATCH: Video shows explosion at Kyiv TV tower as Russian forces attack

    01:00

  • 'Nobody is going to break us': Zelenskyy receives standing ovation at European Parliament

    07:01

  • Biden praises 'fearlessness' of Ukrainians amid Russian invasion during State of the Union

    10:50

  • Huge explosion at Kharkiv administration building caught on camera

    00:57

  • Facebook, Twitter remove anti-Ukrainian disinformation accounts

    02:13

  • Protests around the world in support of Ukraine

    01:55

  • Inside Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s unlikely rise to president of Ukraine

    02:42

  • Ukraine crisis: Russia attacks Kharkiv

    01:33
  • Now Playing

    ‘Why should we flee? This our home’: Klitschko brothers’ message of proud defiance

    01:57
  • UP NEXT

    ‘I no longer want to be a citizen’: Russian woman burns passport in support of Ukraine

    00:30

  • Ukrainian refugees face family separations, uncertain futures

    02:49

NBC News

‘Why should we flee? This our home’: Klitschko brothers’ message of proud defiance

01:57

“We don’t want to go to Russian empire,” said Vitali, mayor of Kyiv and the older of the two former world boxing champions. “We see our future as part of European family. Democratic, modern Ukraine.”March 2, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Civilians resist military convoy in Melitopol, Ukraine

    00:55

  • Russia intensifies missile attacks as they close in on Ukraine’s capital

    02:43

  • Ukrainian residential area 'struck by Russian cruise missile,' official says

    01:04

  • Kharkiv comes under sustained bombardment, authorities say

    00:57

  • Ukrainian official calls for no-fly zone: We need the protection of the sky

    04:41

  • Meet Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, wife of President Zelenskyy

    02:20

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All