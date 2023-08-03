IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    'World's heaviest animal' fossil goes on display in Peru

    01:02
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: The first of August's two supermoons shines bright

    00:56

  • Watch: July's supermoon glows in the night sky

    01:00

  • Newly-discovered fresco in Pompeii looks remarkably like a pizza

    00:56

  • Bugging out: Millions of Mormon crickets invade Elko, Nevada

    01:40

  • Residents ordered to leave Swiss village over rockslide fears

    01:13

  • 1,000-year-old mummy with skin and hair found in Peru

    00:56

  • Rare hybrid solar eclipse over Australia excites astronomers

    01:11

  • New records set for deepest fish ever caught – and caught on camera

    01:09

  • Watch: Four cheetah cubs born in India after pioneering restoration program

    00:37

  • Police find ancient mummy in delivery man’s cooler bag in Peru

    00:48

  • 3,500-year-old bear found in permafrost examined by scientists

    01:11

  • 168 geoglyphs newly discovered in Peru's Nazca Pampa

    00:45

  • Roman-era tombs uncovered at Gaza Strip housing development

    00:45

  • 1,300-year-old gold and gemstone necklace uncovered on construction site

    01:08

  • Video shows newly discovered ancient Etruscan bronze statues

    01:11

  • Ancient manuscripts reveal secrets of Ottoman rule at Mount Athos, Greece

    01:15

  • Researchers test cyborg cockroaches that could aid in search and rescue missions

    03:00

  • Watch: Fireball streaks across skies of Ireland, Scotland

    00:29

  • Human skeleton found in Mexican cave that flooded 8,000 years ago

    00:54

NBC News

'World's heaviest animal' fossil goes on display in Peru

01:02

The fossilized remains of an early whale called Perucetus colossus, which lived about 38-40 million years ago, have gone on display in Peru. It is thought to be the world's heaviest animal ever.Aug. 3, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    'World's heaviest animal' fossil goes on display in Peru

    01:02
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: The first of August's two supermoons shines bright

    00:56

  • Watch: July's supermoon glows in the night sky

    01:00

  • Newly-discovered fresco in Pompeii looks remarkably like a pizza

    00:56

  • Bugging out: Millions of Mormon crickets invade Elko, Nevada

    01:40

  • Residents ordered to leave Swiss village over rockslide fears

    01:13
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All