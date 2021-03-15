'Yes Day' sets aside stereotypes, shows joy in a typical — and diverse — American family

"Yes Day" is a feel-good family movie about two parents who accept the challenge of saying yes to everything their kids ask them to do for 24 hours. Making the husband a Latino was director Miguel Arteta’s decision. “You need movies that simply represent how this country looks, you don’t have to necessarily even speak about it, and that was the joy about making 'Yes Day,’” Miguel Arteta said about casting a Latino dad. “I’ve never had a chance to cast a mixed family like that before, and I’ve been making movies for 20 years.”