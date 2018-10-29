‘You need your voting power’: Florida’s ex-felons fight for their voting rights
Florida’s electorate will vote on an amendment on the November ballot that would restore voting rights to most of the 1.7 million people who can’t vote because they have a felony conviction.
NBC News Politics
SPLC President: Trump has ‘energized the radical right in our country’00:51
Who should Americans look to for comfort in times of crisis?03:15
Beto O’Rourke charges ahead, ignores polls02:40
Sarah Sanders defends Trump tone amid bomb scares, Pittsburgh shooting02:54
North Carolina suburban women rally for blue wave in red district03:38
What's driving the spike in anti-Semitic incidents?09:43