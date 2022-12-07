IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
1,300-year-old gold and gemstone necklace uncovered on construction site

01:08

British archaeologists hailed the discovery of a 1,300-year-old gold and gemstone necklace as a find of international significance, helping fill the gaps between the departure of Romans in the fifth century and the arrival of Viking raiders almost 400 years later.Dec. 7, 2022

