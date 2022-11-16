IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

10 injured, 2 critically in Maryland apartment explosion, fire

01:05

Ten people were injured, two critically in an explosion and fire at a Gaithersburg, Maryland apartment building. There is no information available about what might have caused the explosion, officials said.Nov. 16, 2022

