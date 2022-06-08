IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    10 year-old girl allegedly shot and killed Orlando woman

10 year-old girl allegedly shot and killed Orlando woman

Orlando police say a 10-year-old girl shot and killed a woman after the child’s mother threw her a bag with a gun in it during a fight. WESH’s Amanda Dukes reports.June 8, 2022

    10 year-old girl allegedly shot and killed Orlando woman

