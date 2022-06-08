10-year-old girl charged in shooting death of Orlando woman

- Now Playing
10-year-old girl charged in shooting death of Orlando woman01:43
- UP NEXT
Family sues Meta over preteen girl’s 'addictive' use of Instagram11:17
New Orleans police see rise in 'stunt driving' incidents02:00
12-year-old allegedly robs Michigan gas station clerk at gunpoint02:02
10 year-old girl allegedly shot and killed Orlando woman01:33
Principle Recovery Network helps schools recover after experiencing gun violence04:21
Florida mother charged after 2-year-old fatally shoots father in back01:40
New body camera video shows Arizona man pleading officers for help before drowning02:43
Body of lawyer Alex Murdaugh's former housekeeper will be exhumed03:02
Escaped Texas inmate shot by police after allegedly killing five people02:28
Texas man 'mad at his girl' destroys ancient art worth $5.2 million01:41
Michael Avenatti sentenced for stealing from Stormy Daniels00:21
Escaped inmate allegedly murdered 5 before being killed by police02:03
Manhunt for escaped Texas inmate ends with his death after shootout01:02
Three killed, including gunman, in shooting outside Iowa church01:10
Buffalo supermarket shooting suspect pleads not guilty at arraignment03:48
Michael Avenatti sentenced to four years in prison for stealing from Stormy Daniels02:02
Victims of abuse take to social media after Depp-Heard verdict02:47
Arrest made in 2019 murder of Pennsylvania trust fund heir01:34
No charges to be filed in deadly Wisconsin police shooting01:55
- Now Playing
10-year-old girl charged in shooting death of Orlando woman01:43
- UP NEXT
Family sues Meta over preteen girl’s 'addictive' use of Instagram11:17
New Orleans police see rise in 'stunt driving' incidents02:00
12-year-old allegedly robs Michigan gas station clerk at gunpoint02:02
10 year-old girl allegedly shot and killed Orlando woman01:33
Principle Recovery Network helps schools recover after experiencing gun violence04:21
Play All