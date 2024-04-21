IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
10-year-old Texas boy admits to shooting that killed a man in his sleep
April 21, 202402:36
10-year-old Texas boy admits to shooting that killed a man in his sleep

02:36

A 10-year-old Texas boy confessed to a shooting that killed a man in his sleep over two years ago, according to the Gonzales County Sheriff’s Office. The boy was placed on a 72 hour emergency detention and taken to a psychiatric hospital for evaluation and treatment.April 21, 2024

