At least one dead, 11 sickened by Legionnaires’ disease in California’s Napa County

02:14

Health officials in California’s Napa County say at least one person is dead and 11 others were sickened by Legionnaires’ disease, which is a type of pneumonia that is caused by the Legionella bacteria. Officials say the rooftop cooling tower at the Embassy Suites Napa Valley was identified as holding "high levels" of the bacteria.Aug. 4, 2022

