  Jan. 6 House Committee argues Trump was involved in 'criminal conspiracy' to overturn election

  Officer involved in raid that killed Breonna Taylor testifies in court  

  Road rage incidents kill two fathers in Illinois and California

    12-year-old boy shot and killed by Philadelphia police who allege he had a gun

    New York launches 'Subway Safety Plan' amid spike in violent crime

  Suspect pleads not guilty to murder of former Kentucky lawmaker's daughter

  Police officer who violently arrested 73-year-old woman may get plea deal 

  Former North Carolina police chief accused of faking own death

  Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak, wife threatened in Las Vegas restaurant

  Search continues for missing South Carolina mother Alexis Ware

  Father kills three children, one adult in shooting at California church

  Teenager charged in shooting death of 5-year-old boy, two other people

  North Carolina police officer accused of selling cocaine from patrol car

  Jury finds three former officers guilty of depriving George Floyd's civil rights

  'Severely disabled' woman found alive after nine days locked in car in Washington tow yard

  New Orleans college student leaves home in Uber, dies after being dropped at hospital

  California vice principals arrested, accused of failing to report sexual assaults

  Trial begins for officer involved in police raid that killed Breonna Taylor

  Las Vegas man accused of killing toddler, hiding body in freezer

  Daughter of former Kentucky state representative killed in home invasion

NBC News Channel

12-year-old boy shot and killed by Philadelphia police who allege he had a gun

A 12-year-old boy was fatally shot by a Philadelphia police officer after authorities say he allegedly shot at four police officers in an unmarked patrol car. WCAU's Frances Wang reports. March 3, 2022

