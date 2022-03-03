12-year-old boy shot and killed by Philadelphia police who allege he had a gun

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Jan. 6 House Committee argues Trump was involved in ‘criminal conspiracy’ to overturn election04:16
Officer involved in raid that killed Breonna Taylor testifies in court 03:46
Road rage incidents kill two fathers in Illinois and California03:21
12-year-old boy shot and killed by Philadelphia police who allege he had a gun01:50
New York launches 'Subway Safety Plan' amid spike in violent crime01:34
Suspect pleads not guilty to murder of former Kentucky lawmaker's daughter01:27
Police officer who violently arrested 73-year-old woman may get plea deal 03:23
Former North Carolina police chief accused of faking own death01:38
Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak, wife threatened in Las Vegas restaurant01:56
Search continues for missing South Carolina mother Alexis Ware01:23
Father kills three children, one adult in shooting at California church01:45
Teenager charged in shooting death of 5-year-old boy, two other people01:08
North Carolina police officer accused of selling cocaine from patrol car01:25
Jury finds three former officers guilty of depriving George Floyd's civil rights04:08
'Severely disabled' woman found alive after nine days locked in car in Washington tow yard01:37
New Orleans college student leaves home in Uber, dies after being dropped at hospital01:19
California vice principals arrested, accused of failing to report sexual assaults01:38
Trial begins for officer involved in police raid that killed Breonna Taylor03:54
Las Vegas man accused of killing toddler, hiding body in freezer00:38
Daughter of former Kentucky state representative killed in home invasion01:21
12-year-old boy shot and killed by Philadelphia police who allege he had a gun01:50
A 12-year-old boy was fatally shot by a Philadelphia police officer after authorities say he allegedly shot at four police officers in an unmarked patrol car. WCAU’s Frances Wang reports.March 3, 2022
