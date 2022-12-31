IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    13 giant panda cubs born in China make first public appearance

    01:06
  • UP NEXT

    Andrew Tate arrested in Romania on allegations of rape, human trafficking

    02:32

  • Netanyahu sworn in as Israeli prime minister with far-right cabinet

    03:33

  • Three children survive 55 hours in Australian Outback after car crash kills parents

    01:31

  • Watch: Andrew Tate's home raided by Romanian police

    00:53

  • Fans in Brazil mourn the death of soccer legend Pelé

    01:54

  • At least 19 people dead in hotel casino fire in Cambodia

    02:07

  • Looking back at turmoil and change across Latin America in 2022

    04:23

  • Pelé, Brazilian soccer superstar, dies at 82

    02:10

  • Chinese plane flies within 10 feet of U.S. military aircraft

    01:22

  • Russia unleashes powerful new missile attacks on Ukraine

    01:29

  • Benjamin Netanyahu back in office as Israel's prime minister

    00:59

  • Kyiv residents shelter in metro station amid Russian shelling across Ukraine

    00:58

  • Mixed reactions among Beijing residents as China rolls back Covid policies

    01:39

  • At least 16 killed after fire breaks out at Cambodian casino

    00:44

  • Francis calls for prayers for former Pope Benedict’s health

    02:01

  • Taiwan to extend compulsory military service, citing threats from China

    01:05

  • Three servicemen killed after drone shot down at Russian airbase

    00:29

  • Seoul residents express concern over North Korean drones entering South Korea

    01:19

  • South Korea fires warning shots after North Korean drones cross border

    03:09

NBC News

13 giant panda cubs born in China make first public appearance

01:06

Thirteen panda cubs born at the China Giant Panda Protection and Research Center this year made their public debut at a breeding base in Chengdu.Dec. 31, 2022

  • Now Playing

    13 giant panda cubs born in China make first public appearance

    01:06
  • UP NEXT

    Andrew Tate arrested in Romania on allegations of rape, human trafficking

    02:32

  • Netanyahu sworn in as Israeli prime minister with far-right cabinet

    03:33

  • Three children survive 55 hours in Australian Outback after car crash kills parents

    01:31

  • Watch: Andrew Tate's home raided by Romanian police

    00:53

  • Fans in Brazil mourn the death of soccer legend Pelé

    01:54

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All