NBC News Channel

13-year-old boy crashes, dies on dirt bike during attempted traffic stop by Florida police

02:26

A 13-year-old boy has died after crashing his dirt bike during an attempted traffic stop by Boynton Beach police officers, who said they saw the boy “driving recklessly.” WPTV's Josh Navarro reports.Dec. 27, 2021

