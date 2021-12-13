'He was on a mission to save his family': 13-year-old Kentucky boy saves little brothers during deadly tornado

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'He was on a mission to save his family': 13-year-old Kentucky boy saves little brothers during deadly tornado02:03
As a deadly tornado bore down on their home, Gage Evans led his little brothers and other family members into their storm shelter. WFIE's Lesya Feinstein reports.Dec. 13, 2021
