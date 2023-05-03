IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Over 130 people arrested in wave of raids against Italian organized crime group

NBC News

Over 130 people arrested in wave of raids against Italian organized crime group

Police across Europe and South America arrested more than 100 people Wednesday in a wave of raids against one of Italy’s most notorious organized crime groups. A total of 132 people were arrested across 10 countries in a huge and complex operation involving 2,770 officers, Europol said.May 3, 2023

    Over 130 people arrested in wave of raids against Italian organized crime group

