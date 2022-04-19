15 year-old student stabbed to death at California high school

- Now Playing
15 year-old student stabbed to death at California high school00:57
- UP NEXT
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' website Infowars files for bankruptcy04:35
Michigan kindergartener shares tequila drink with classmates01:21
Paralympic gold medals stolen from athlete Jen Lee's car01:15
Alex Jones' Infowars files for bankruptcy00:20
Mother found dead in duffel bag, blocks from her Queens, New York, home01:19
Body camera video shows Georgia police shooting that paralyzed Black man01:46
Protests continue in Michigan after deadly police shooting03:09
New Yorkers on edge over subway danger following Brooklyn shooting03:22
Florida man convicted of killing wife, three kids02:05
Keith Morrison previews ‘The Real Thing About Pam’ episode06:01
Teen who spotted alleged Brooklyn subway shooter speaks out02:28
Los Angeles sees prevalence of 'follow-home robberies'02:42
Cryptocurrency brings modern twist to online romance scams02:20
Breaking down how NYPD found Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank James03:51
Why the Brooklyn subway shooting suspect is not facing terrorism charges03:37
California woman who lied about kidnapping appears in court ahead of guilty plea02:31
Teen charged with two sexual assaults pleads guilty to lesser crimes, faces no jail time04:28
Police say Los Angeles gangs involved in ‘follow home robberies’ targeting wealthy people01:51
Family of Texas death row inmate Melissa Lucio fights for her life01:56
- Now Playing
15 year-old student stabbed to death at California high school00:57
- UP NEXT
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' website Infowars files for bankruptcy04:35
Michigan kindergartener shares tequila drink with classmates01:21
Paralympic gold medals stolen from athlete Jen Lee's car01:15
Alex Jones' Infowars files for bankruptcy00:20
Mother found dead in duffel bag, blocks from her Queens, New York, home01:19
Play All