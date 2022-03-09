150 Years of Yellowstone: The World’s First National Park (Part 2)
04:31
150 years ago, 2.2 million acres were set aside in America’s west to become Yellowstone, the world's first national park. Since 1872, Yellowstone has pioneered the conservation and preservation of public lands, and today park historians and experts look back at Yellowstone’s rich and sometimes troubled history and look towards the future of the national park movement.March 9, 2022
