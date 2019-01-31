17 vehicles engulfed in Newark Airport parking lot fire

17 vehicles burned in Newark Airport parking lot fire01:02
17 vehicles were burned, 15 of them totaled, in a fire that broke out in the Terminal C parking lot at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey. There were no injuries in the blaze and airport operations remained unaffected.
