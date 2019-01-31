U.S. news

17 vehicles burned in Newark Airport parking lot fire

01:02

17 vehicles were burned, 15 of them totaled, in a fire that broke out in the Terminal C parking lot at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey. There were no injuries in the blaze and airport operations remained unaffected.Jan. 31, 2019

  • Elephant seals take over popular tourist spot on the California coast

    00:46

  • Librarian taken hostage at maximum security prison in dramatic encounter

    00:50

  • Court filing reveals sales tactics by maker of OxyContin

    01:30

  • Chicago police say 'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett refuses to hand over cell phone to them

    01:14

  • Feds make largest fentanyl bust in U.S. history

    00:59

  • Record-shattering Polar Vortex cold cripples much of the nation

    02:37

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All