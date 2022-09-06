17-year-old girl killed, multiple injured in Florida Keys boat crash

FBI investigating cyber attacks on schools by ransomware group03:59
- Now Playing
17-year-old girl killed, multiple injured in Florida Keys boat crash01:00
- UP NEXT
Former Uvalde teacher hopes students will be able to ‘move on’ as new school year begins06:26
Rerouting for reptiles: Snake migration stops traffic on Illinois road01:44
Juul Labs agrees to pay $440 million settlement after ad campaign targets teens02:00
Transgender woman kicked out of Florida club over restroom choice02:10
Military contractor escapes house arrest after pleading guilty to Navy scandal03:25
Police say they have found the remains of missing jogger Eliza Fletcher01:38
Transgender Pride flag burned outside of Massachusetts church01:40
Pennsylvania emerges as key battleground ahead of midterm elections05:13
Uvalde students ‘scared for their lives’ on first day of school, parent says03:44
Firefighters battle ‘continued fires’ raging across California03:10
Judge grants Trump’s request for special master to review Mar-a-Lago documents06:23
Fairview Fire claims at least two lives southeast of Los Angeles00:59
Authorities discover body not far from where Memphis jogger went missing00:48
Uvalde schools open back up tomorrow following shooting that killed 2101:52
Search for Memphis teacher who vanished still ongoing02:10
Coast Guard suspends search for plane crash victims off Washington state coast01:19
Heat wave, explosive wildfire scorching California01:47
Severe weather hitting many U.S. states this Labor Day01:57
FBI investigating cyber attacks on schools by ransomware group03:59
- Now Playing
17-year-old girl killed, multiple injured in Florida Keys boat crash01:00
- UP NEXT
Former Uvalde teacher hopes students will be able to ‘move on’ as new school year begins06:26
Rerouting for reptiles: Snake migration stops traffic on Illinois road01:44
Juul Labs agrees to pay $440 million settlement after ad campaign targets teens02:00
Transgender woman kicked out of Florida club over restroom choice02:10
Play All