Meet Jonathan, the oldest tortoise in the world
March 20, 202401:04

Meet Jonathan, the oldest tortoise in the world

01:04

Living on the island of Saint Helena, where Napoleon Bonaparte was exiled, at 192 years old, Jonathan is the oldest living land animal. His age has made him one of the main tourist attractions on the island, as well earning him an entry in the Guinness Book of World Records.March 20, 2024

