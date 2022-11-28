IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    2 rescued from small plane after hitting power tower

    01:07
  • UP NEXT

    Small plane with 2 on board strikes power tower in Maryland

    01:32

  • Manhunt underway for Connecticut man accused of brutally murdering 11-month-old daughter

    01:32

  • Baby, 3-year-old found stabbed to death in NYC apartment

    01:01

  • Watch: Off-duty New York fireman saves woman from burning car

    01:55

  • Atlanta shooting leaves at least 1 dead, 5 injured

    01:28

  • McDonald's employees deliver baby in store bathroom

    01:38

  • Family of Missouri death row inmate asks for clemency

    01:41

  • Coast Guard rescues cruise ship passenger from Gulf of Mexico

    01:28

  • Mexico seeking American extradition on charges in tourist death

    02:25

  • USA holds off England as Americans tune into World Cup

    03:04

  • Officials obtain arrest warrant in death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson

    03:27

  • The legendary Rockettes share their spectacular stories of sisterhood

    01:52

  • Fentanyl delivered illegally via Uber Connect

    02:39

  • Black Friday shoppers back in stores as Covid restrictions wind down

    01:55

  • Walmart shooter purchased handgun just hours before shooting, investigators reveal

    02:00

  • Around 166 million Black Friday shoppers expected amid inflation

    03:38

  • New York approves first licenses to sell legal marijuana

    03:11

  • Couple 'shocked' after mom gives birth on Maryland interstate

    01:51

  • Police bodycam video shows Illinois officers rescuing boy, woman from frozen pond

    00:51

NBC News

2 rescued from small plane after hitting power tower

01:07

The pilot and passenger on board a small plane in Maryland were rescued after it struck a power transmission tower and became entangled in live power lines on Sunday. Nov. 28, 2022

  • Now Playing

    2 rescued from small plane after hitting power tower

    01:07
  • UP NEXT

    Small plane with 2 on board strikes power tower in Maryland

    01:32

  • Manhunt underway for Connecticut man accused of brutally murdering 11-month-old daughter

    01:32

  • Baby, 3-year-old found stabbed to death in NYC apartment

    01:01

  • Watch: Off-duty New York fireman saves woman from burning car

    01:55

  • Atlanta shooting leaves at least 1 dead, 5 injured

    01:28

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All