2 women file lawsuit accusing former Olympic figure skater of sexual abuse

- Now Playing
2 women file lawsuit accusing former Olympic figure skater of sexual abuse02:38
- UP NEXT
FBI team works to protect people from common online scams02:38
Man dies after shot in vehicle during carjacking spree in Washington, D.C.01:55
Closing arguments in Jennifer Crumbley involuntary manslaughter trial01:44
Twin toddlers found dead in car parked on Florida interstate00:56
Pennsylvania man was ‘of clear mind’ when he decapitated father04:00
NYPD Chief of Patrol reacts to assault video: 'Disgusted, angry...How did we get here?'12:53
DNA evidence helps Colorado detectives solve 1975 cold case03:37
Michigan school shooter's mother testifies in manslaughter trial02:56
Ohio man fatally shot by deputy while holding sandwiches and keys02:37
Bryan Kohberger's attorneys file motion for change of venue02:32
Jury in Jennifer Crumbley trial shown police video of arrests00:57
Pennsylvania man accused of killing father, posting gruesome photo on YouTube02:14
Parents of OnlyFans model charged in connection with daughter's arrest01:03
Newly released video shows events following Tyre Nichols' fatal beating01:30
New video shows Oxford shooter’s mom emotional in police car02:19
Son accused of murdering his father and abusing his corpse in Pennsylvania01:07
State troopers charged in driver’s license bribery scheme in Mass.01:31
Mother of school shooter Ethan Crumbley told police she never thought he had 'mental issues'01:19
Rep. Cori Bush denies alleged misuse of funds, says she's 'fully cooperating' with DOJ01:49
- Now Playing
2 women file lawsuit accusing former Olympic figure skater of sexual abuse02:38
- UP NEXT
FBI team works to protect people from common online scams02:38
Man dies after shot in vehicle during carjacking spree in Washington, D.C.01:55
Closing arguments in Jennifer Crumbley involuntary manslaughter trial01:44
Twin toddlers found dead in car parked on Florida interstate00:56
Pennsylvania man was ‘of clear mind’ when he decapitated father04:00
Play All