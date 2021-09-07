20 years later, 9/11 witnesses still feel the pain

Artist Ruth Sergel recorded hundreds of 9/11 witness testimonials from 2002-2003. Twenty years after the attack, three of them share their path of healing from the trauma. This NBC News Digital short was inspired by the NBC News Studios and Yard 44 film “Memory Box: Echoes of 9/11”. The film premieres Wednesday, September 8th at 10PM ET on MSNBC and will simultaneously begin streaming exclusively on Peacock TV.Sept. 7, 2021