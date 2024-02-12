2004: Del Martin and Phyllis Lyon tie the knot at San Francisco civil ceremony

Twenty years ago, Del Martin and Phyllis Lyon tied the knot in a civil ceremony at San Francisco’s City Hall. Martin, then 82, and Lyon, then 79, had been together for more than 50 years at that point. The California Supreme Court invalidated their marriage, and those of other same-sex couples, several months later. But the two lifelong LGBTQ advocates would go on to become the first same-sex couple legally married in California in June 2008, just two months before Martin’s death at 87.Feb. 12, 2024